Russia registers four ceasefire violations in Syria

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian officials have reported four ceasefire violations in Syria in the past 24 hours but their Turkish partners have not registered any, the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria said in its regular daily bulletin on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian officials in the Russian-Turkish joint commission set up to monitor ceasefire violations in Syria reported four violations in the province of Hama. The Turkish side has not presented reports on any violations," the bulletin said.

Two agreements on joining the cessation of hostilities have been signed in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria said.

"Over the past 24 hours, two agreements have been signed that the settlements of Wadi al-Qale and al-Guinnam in the Latakia province join the regime of cessation of hostilities. The number of populated localities that joined the reconciliation process in Syria has increased to 1,140," the bulletin says.

"Talks on joining the cessation of hostilities are ongoing with the field commanders of armed opposition units in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Quneitra," it said. "The number of armed groups that pledged their commitments to accepting and fulfilling the conditions of the cessation of hostilities has remained unchanged - 104."

Humanitarian missions have not been carried out in the past day. Special centers keep operating in east Aleppo, providing hot meals and essentials to its residents.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force on December 30, 2016 in line with the truce deal sealed in an effort to find a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have agreed to the ceasefire. Russia and Turkey act as its guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.