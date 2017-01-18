Back to Main page
Venezuelan president says he is planning to visit Moscow soon

World
January 18, 23:41 UTC+3
A source in the embassy has confirmed in an interview with TASS that the visit is due to take place from January through April
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has said he intends to pay a visit to Moscow soon.

"I hope I’ll be in Moscow soon," he told a teleconference hosted by the country’s Embassy in Russia answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

A source in the embassy has confirmed in an interview with TASS that the visit is due to take place from January through April.

