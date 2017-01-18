Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Edward Snowden may get Russian citizenship in coming years — lawyer

World
January 18, 15:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The attorney noted that under the Russian law, in order to get citizenship a person is required to live in the country for at least five years after receiving a residence permit
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Marco Garcia

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Edward Snowden, a former CIA and NSA contractor who leaked top-secret information about the US extensive surveillance program, may be able to obtain Russian citizenship in the coming years, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said.

Read also
Kremlin knows nothing about Snowden’s intentions

"In the near future, he may formally file a request for Russian citizenship, but only he will decide this for himself," said Kucherena, who represents Snowden’s interests in Russia.

The attorney noted that under the Russian law, in order to get citizenship a person is required to live in the country for at least five years after receiving a residence permit. Snowden obtained his residence permit, which was valid for three years, in August 2014 and now the document has been extended until 2020.

According to the lawyer, Snowden is employed in the country as he is "law-abiding" resident and employment is one of the conditions of being granted a Russian residence permit. "He lives in Russia, works and travels," Kucherena said.

Read also
Edward Snowden
Snowden says 'not worried about extradition to US' after Trump victory

When asked if Snowden thinks about returning to the US, Kucherena said: "We always say that of course he is homesick. And certainly, his wish can be understood like that of any other person. However, given the current circumstances and policies by Obama who did not want to go into details on the matter and was held on a leash by US intelligence services - the CIA and the NSA - it is therefore impossible to even speak about getting a fair and unbiased trail (in his home country - TASS)," he said.

Edward Snowden is a computer specialist who worked as a contractor for the US National Security Agency and leaked details of its mass surveillance programs to the press in 2013. He fled to Hong Kong and subsequently flew to Moscow in order to head to Ecuador. However, he remained in Russia as the US revoked his passport.

Snowden was later granted temporary asylum in Russia after spending more than a month in the transit zone of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. He faces years of jail time in the US on espionage charges.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
WikiLeaks
Companies
CIA
Persons
Barack Obama Edward Snowden
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Death toll in cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan grows to 37
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia
2
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
3
Topol-M missile fired from Plesetsk hits hypothetical target in Kamchatka
4
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
5
Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO
6
Bank of Russia may reduce key rate in February — opinion
7
Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14
TOP STORIES
Реклама