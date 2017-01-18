Kremlin knows nothing about Snowden’s intentions

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. All questions about Edward Snowden's plans should be addressed to his lawyers, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked if there had been any information on any potentially new events after Obama pardoned Bradly (Chelsea) Manning.



"This is not a question for the Kremlin to answer. We have no information about what Mr. Snowden is doing," Peskov said. He recalled that the former employee of the National Security Agency was living in Russia under a temporary residence permit which had been prolonged.



"We have no further information. All of his contacts with the outside world are through lawyers, including his lawyer in the United States. That’s a question for them," Peskov said.



Edward Snowden, a former US National Security Agency employee, shared documents on the intelligence organization’s electronic spying programs with the media. In June 2013, he left the United States for Hong Kong. From there he took a flight to Moscow, with his final destination being Ecuador. Eventually, he had to remain in Russia after the United States annulled his passport. In 2014, Snowden obtained a three-year residence permit.

