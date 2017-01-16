Back to Main page
Steinmeier says no date for next intra-Syrian talks in Geneva set yet

World
January 16, 13:33 UTC+3 BRUSSELS
The German top diplomat stresses the EU should make up its mind regarding its own strategy for Syria
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, January 16. /TASS/. A date for the resumption of talk in Geneva on a political settlement of the conflict in Syria has not been set yet, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said upon arrival for a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

Read also
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura
UN envoy on Syria suggests resumption of intra-Syrian talks

"We should insist the process of negotiations on Syria’s future should be placed back into the UN hands," he said. "At this point we cannot say that this is guaranteed and most certainly we cannot say when the Geneva process will be resumed."

The EU, Steinmeier stated, should make up its mind regarding its own strategy for Syria.

"We keep a close watch on the efforts being exerted by Russia, Turkey and other participants in the de-escalation. We in Europe should be talking about the role and place reserved for the EU in this process," Steinmeier said. At the end of December 2016 Russia and Turkey concluded agreements on the ceasefire in Syria and enter into consultations with the Syrian government and the armed opposition. The consultations are scheduled to begin in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on January 23.

Topics
Syrian conflict
TOP STORIES
