Lufthansa A321 makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. A Lufthansa A321 passenger plane made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport due to a technical malfunction, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Sunday.
"No one was hurt," a Domodedovo spokesman told TASS.
"A plane en route from Frankfurt-am-Mein to Moscow made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. The plane landed safely thanks to the airport’s services. No one was hurt. The airport is operating routinely," the spokesman said.