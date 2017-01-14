Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US President orders extending sanctions against Russia over Ukraine for another year

World
January 14, 3:33 UTC+3
A total of three US presidential executive orders were issued in regard to Russia over the developments in Ukraine, namely in March 16 and 20, 2014, as well as on December 19, 2014
1 pages in this article
President of the United States Barack Obama

President of the United States Barack Obama

© EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. President of the United States Barack Obama decreed to extend earlier imposed sanctions against Russia over the ongoing developments in Ukraine for another year starting in March, according to Friday’s statement from the White House.

Read also
Kremlin believes new US sanctions could harm global economy

The statement said quoting the US leader that Russia’s alleged involvement in developments in neighboring Ukraine since the spring of 2014 "continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

"For this reason, the national emergency declared on March 6, 2014, and the measures adopted on that date, on March 16, 2014, on March 20, 2014, and on December 19, 2014, to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2017," US President Obama was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Therefore,… I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660 (issued on March 16, 2014)," Obama said.

A total of three US presidential executive orders were issued in regard to Russia over the developments in Ukraine, namely in March 16 and 20, 2014, as well as on December 19, 2014 on the globally-debated issue of Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

The ensuing sanctions on behalf of the United States hit a number of Russian state officials, businessmen and national companies, as well as officials from the government of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Read also
Kremlin says Russia ready for talks on normalizing ties with US even under sanctions

According to the statement from US President Obama on Friday: "The actions and policies of persons that undermine democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine; threaten its peace, security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and contribute to the misappropriation of its assets, as well as the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation, including its purported annexation of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

"Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660 with respect to Ukraine," the outgoing US president added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sanctions
Persons
Barack Obama
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lithuania plans to build 45-km fence along border with Russia
2
Iceland is ready to contribute to organization of meeting between Putin and Trump — media
3
US uses its servers for unauthorized data collecting - Security Council
4
Quebec City to host FIS Cross-Country World Cup Final 2017 instead of Russia’s Tyumen
5
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuion
6
Egypt, Belarus sign package of cooperation documents
7
Syrian experience prompts fast transition to high-tech weapons — deputy PM
TOP STORIES
Реклама