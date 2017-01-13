Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow

World
January 13, 21:02 UTC+3
The diplomats have discussed the preparations of the meeting on settling the Syrian conflict in Astana
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. On Friday, Russian, Turkish and Iranian diplomats held consultations in Moscow to discuss the preparations for the intra-Syrian talks in Astana, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read also
Moscow hopes Astana talks to improve situation in Syria

"The parties paid special attention to the preparations of the international meeting on settling the Syrian conflict scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on January 23," the statement reads. "The meeting’s participants agreed that the upcoming Astana meeting would help implement the intra-Syrian agreements reached on December 29, 2016, as well as the UN Security Council Resolution 2336, and ensure a long-term and sustainable ceasefire in Syria, continued struggle against terror groups blacklisted by the UN. It may also give a new impetus to the political process of settling the Syrian conflict based on the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and the decisions made by the International Syria Support Group."

Mikhail Bogdanov, Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, and Sergei Vershinin, Foreign Minister’s Special Representative for the Middle East Settlement, represented Russia at the consultations while Iran and Turkey were represented by deputy foreign ministers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the opening of the consultations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама