Mattis stands for US permanent military presence in Baltic states

World
January 12, 18:56 UTC+3
When John McCain asked him whether Washington should retain military presence in the Baltic, Mattis said "yes"
James Mattis

James Mattis

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry promises to take into account US activity in Baltic states

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. The United States should ensure its permanent military presence in the Baltic countries, James Mattis, US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary, said at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

When senator John McCain asked a question concerning Washington’s military presence in the Baltic states, Mattis only said "yes" without further elaborations.

Persons
Donald Trump
