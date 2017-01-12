Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry promises to take into account US activity in Baltic states

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 12, 16:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian Foreign Ministry believes the US military preparations are directed against Russia
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Moscow has to take into account US military preparations directed against Russia, including in the Baltic states, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also

Diplomat warns deployment of new US forces in Europe destabilizes European security
Russia won’t be drawn into new arms race — defense minister
Kremlin sees deployment of US armor in Poland as threat
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'

"We noted the deployment to the Baltic states of US special operations’ servicemen, this issue could not have remained unnoticed," the diplomat said. "We view these actions as another example of provocative military activity close to Russia’s borders in the framework of a notorious line towards containing Russia."

The diplomat said it is clear that the goal of these efforts is the attempt of the outgoing Barack Obama administration to "complicate as much as possible the situation in bilateral relations and make the new US authorities a hostage of its systematic and rather unfriendly policy towards Russia."

"We will be forced to further take into consideration in our defense planning the US military preparations aimed against Russia, including in the Baltic states," Zakharova stressed. "We hope that the new US government will not toe the mark of this apparently deadlock line that provokes confrontation between our countries," she said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
3
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation
6
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
7
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murders
TOP STORIES
Реклама