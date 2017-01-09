Back to Main page
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries

World
January 09, 18:38 UTC+3 MINSK
The decree covers 39 European countries, including all EU countries, as well as Brazil, Indonesia, the United States and Japan
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylyov/TASS

MINSK, January 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on Monday scrapping visa requirements for residents of 80 foreign countries for a period of no more than five days, the press service of the Belarusian president reports.

"The document establishes visa-free procedures of entry into Belarus for a period no longer than five days on entry via a check point across the State Border, the Minsk National Airport, for citizens of 80 countries," it said, specifying that the decree covers 39 European countries, including all EU countries, as well as Brazil, Indonesia, the United States and Japan.

Read also
Estonian party suggest 72-hours visa-free regime with Russia

"First of all these are migrant-friendly countries, strategic partners of Belarus, states that have unilaterally introduced a visa-free regime for Belarusian nationals," the press service explained. The decree also applies to "non-citizens of Latvia and stateless persons of Estonia".

"The document is aimed at giving a boost to travels of business people, tourists, individuals having domestic passports and will not apply to foreigners making official trips: diplomatic, business, special and other passports equivalent to them will not be taken into consideration," the press service commented.

As for the citizens of Vietnam, Haiti, Gambia, Honduras, India, China, Lebanon, Namibia and Samoa, a compulsory additional demand for them is to have in their passports a valid multi-entry visa of a EU or a Schengen zone state with a mark confirming the entry to their territory, as well as plane tickets confirming the departure from the Minsk National Airport within five days from the entry date.

These visa-free travels don’t apply to people arriving in Belarus by plane from Russia, as well as planning to fly to Russian airports (these flights are domestic and have no border controls). The decree comes into effect one month after it is published officially.

Topics
Visa regime
Countries
Belarus
