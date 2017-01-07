Back to Main page
Death toll from terrorist attack in northern Syria exceeds 60

World
January 07, 19:12 UTC+3 BEIRUT
Azaz is controlled by the so-called Free Syrian Army which is taking part in the anti-terrorist operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria along with Turkish troops
1 pages in this article

BEIRUT, January 7. /TASS/. More than 60 people were killed in a powerful explosion that rocked the city of Azaz in northern Syria, some ten kilometers off the border with Turkey, Al Arabiya said on Saturday.

A car bomb went off in a crowded marketplace near a Sharia court. The majority of those killed were civilians. Medical sources say more than 100 people were wounded.

Azaz is controlled by the so-called Free Syrian Army which is taking part in the anti-terrorist operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria along with Turkish troops. Representatives of the armed opposition have placed responsibility for the attack on the terrorist group Islamic State.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
