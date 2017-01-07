Death toll from terrorist attack in northern Syria exceeds 60

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIRUT, January 7. /TASS/. More than 60 people were killed in a powerful explosion that rocked the city of Azaz in northern Syria, some ten kilometers off the border with Turkey, Al Arabiya said on Saturday.
A car bomb went off in a crowded marketplace near a Sharia court. The majority of those killed were civilians. Medical sources say more than 100 people were wounded.
Azaz is controlled by the so-called Free Syrian Army which is taking part in the anti-terrorist operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria along with Turkish troops. Representatives of the armed opposition have placed responsibility for the attack on the terrorist group Islamic State.