Death toll from terrorist attack in northern Syria exceeds 60

BEIRUT, January 7. /TASS/. More than 60 people were killed in a powerful explosion that rocked the city of Azaz in northern Syria, some ten kilometers off the border with Turkey, Al Arabiya said on Saturday.

A car bomb went off in a crowded marketplace near a Sharia court. The majority of those killed were civilians. Medical sources say more than 100 people were wounded.

Azaz is controlled by the so-called Free Syrian Army which is taking part in the anti-terrorist operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria along with Turkish troops. Representatives of the armed opposition have placed responsibility for the attack on the terrorist group Islamic State.