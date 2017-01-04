China’s special envoy to hold discussions with Russia on settling Syrian conflict

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
BEIJING, January 4. /TASS/. The Chinese government is sending China’s special envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan to visit some countries, including Russia, to discuss the possibility of settling the Syrian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.
Starting from January 5, China’s special envoy will visit Geneva, the European Union, Turkey and Russia, the spokesman said.
"The Syrian government and the main opposition forces have recently signed a ceasefire agreement and declared their desire to start peace talks. This provides a new possibility for the political settlement of the Syrian issue," the diplomat said.
A ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect in Syria from December 30.