China’s special envoy to hold discussions with Russia on settling Syrian conflict

BEIJING, January 4. /TASS/. The Chinese government is sending China’s special envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan to visit some countries, including Russia, to discuss the possibility of settling the Syrian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

Starting from January 5, China’s special envoy will visit Geneva, the European Union, Turkey and Russia, the spokesman said.

"The Syrian government and the main opposition forces have recently signed a ceasefire agreement and declared their desire to start peace talks. This provides a new possibility for the political settlement of the Syrian issue," the diplomat said.

A ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect in Syria from December 30.