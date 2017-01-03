Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agency

Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. A 28-year old Kyrgyz national is suspected of the New Year eve’s terrorist attack at Reina night club in Istanbul, EFE news agency reported on Tuesday.
Lakhe Mashrapov arrived in Turkey from Syria with his wife and two sons in November 2016, the agency said.
Mashrapov has denied any involvement in the shooting, Kyrgyzstan’s news website Turmush reported on Tuesday.
"I was in Kyrgyzstan on December 31 when the terrorist attack was committed," Mashrapov said in an interview with Turmush. "I have nothing to do with the attack in Turkey. I travel to Istanbul for business since 2011."
At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack. A Russian woman is among the victims.
The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on Monday claimed responsibility for the night club shooting.
Among those killed are also the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel.