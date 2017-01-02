Germany’s top diplomat hopes it will be possible to resume political talks on Syria

Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorateWorld January 04, 2:39
Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, January 2. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has expressed the hope that the cessation of hostilities in Syria will make it possible to relaunch the political settlement process. He said as much in an interview with the Rheinische Post daily.
According to Steinmeier, the coming days and weeks "are to show whether or not it will be possible to stabilize the truce."
"The fact that the ceasefire holds, more or less, is a cautious glimmer of hope for people in Syria," he said. "However, to establish peace we need something more than just the absence of armed clashes." "I hope that the ceasefire between the authorities in Damascus and opposition groups will become stable and will make it possible to start political negotiations on peaceful settlement."
"It will be impossible to put an end to hostilities without real negotiations and without participation of all key players in them," the minister said.
Steinmeier stressed that a key task at the moment is providing the Syrian population with humanitarian aid. "Now it is important to make sure that all parties to the conflict provide humanitarian access to all besieged areas and do not put a spoke in the wheel," he said.