Uzbek or Kyrgyz citizen behind Istanbul night club attack - TV

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. A citizen of Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan is suspected in the New Year eve’s terrorist attack at Reina night club in Istanbul, CNN Turk TV channel reported on Monday citing Turkish police.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack. A Russian woman is among the victims.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the night club shooting, Reuters reported.

Among those killed are also the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel. A total of 65 people have been hospitalized and four of them are in critical condition, Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdag said.