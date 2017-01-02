Plane with Russian diplomats expelled from US lands in Moscow

Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
Dollar exchange rate down 30 kopecks to 60.97 rubles in MoscowBusiness & Economy January 03, 10:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The plane of the Russian government’s Rossiya Special Flight Detachment, carrying Russian diplomats who were declared persona non grata in the United States, landed in Moscow early on Monday.
The plane with the diplomats and their families on board departed from Washington’s Dulles International Airport on Sunday afternoon.
On December 29, the outgoing US administration slapped new sanctions on Moscow over the alleged hacking into US political institutions. These sanctions apply to several Russian companies, the Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of Russia’s General Staff. Besides that, the US authorities declared 35 Russian diplomats persona non grata and shut down two recreational compounds in New York and Maryland owned by the Russian government.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would not "stoop to the level of the so-called ‘catfight’" and expel US diplomats from Russia in response to "unfriendly actions by the outgoing US administration." He also invited children of US diplomats accredited in Moscow to visit the famed New Year and Christmas celebrations for children in the Kremlin.
Children of the expelled Russian diplomats were invited to attend the Kremlin party as well, the Kremlin said early on Tuesday.