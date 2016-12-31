Putin shows "defectiveness of sanctions frenzy" by not expelling US diplomats ― Dolgov

Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorateWorld January 04, 2:39
Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. By deciding not to respond reciprocally to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined the flaws in the latest moves made by the outgoing US Administration, Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and Supremacy of Law Konstantin Dolgov said.
"By reserving the sovereign right for reciprocal measures toward US but abstaining from them now, our president once again acted very wisely, decently and generously. He once again pointed to defectiveness of the anti-Russian sanctions frenzy of the most talentless in the professional sense outgoing US Administration, and scored the final nail in the coffing of its failed foreign policy," Dolgov wrote on his Facebook page.
On December 29, US State Department expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian-owned facilities in the states of New York and Maryland over the hacker attacks at US political institutions that Washington says are linked to Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to expel US diplomats from Russia in response to the US move.