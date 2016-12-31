Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin shows "defectiveness of sanctions frenzy" by not expelling US diplomats ― Dolgov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 31, 2016, 2:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On December 29, US State Department expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian-owned facilities in the states of New York and Maryland
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and Supremacy of Law Konstantin Dolgov

Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and Supremacy of Law Konstantin Dolgov

© Anna Isakova/Press service of the Russian State Duma/TASS

Read also
Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov
Russia above Obama's "childish squabbles" ― Kadyrov

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. By deciding not to respond reciprocally to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined the flaws in the latest moves made by the outgoing US Administration, Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and Supremacy of Law Konstantin Dolgov said.

"By reserving the sovereign right for reciprocal measures toward US but abstaining from them now, our president once again acted very wisely, decently and generously. He once again pointed to defectiveness of the anti-Russian sanctions frenzy of the most talentless in the professional sense outgoing US Administration, and scored the final nail in the coffing of its failed foreign policy," Dolgov wrote on his Facebook page.

On December 29, US State Department expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian-owned facilities in the states of New York and Maryland over the hacker attacks at US political institutions that Washington says are linked to Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to expel US diplomats from Russia in response to the US move.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Vladimir Putin Konstantin Dolgov
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces assume combat duty in all Arctic garrisons — ministry
2
Moscow to host Palestinian reconciliation talks on January 15
3
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimate
4
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
5
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
6
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
7
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама