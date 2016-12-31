Putin shows "defectiveness of sanctions frenzy" by not expelling US diplomats ― Dolgov

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. By deciding not to respond reciprocally to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined the flaws in the latest moves made by the outgoing US Administration, Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and Supremacy of Law Konstantin Dolgov said.

"By reserving the sovereign right for reciprocal measures toward US but abstaining from them now, our president once again acted very wisely, decently and generously. He once again pointed to defectiveness of the anti-Russian sanctions frenzy of the most talentless in the professional sense outgoing US Administration, and scored the final nail in the coffing of its failed foreign policy," Dolgov wrote on his Facebook page.

On December 29, US State Department expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian-owned facilities in the states of New York and Maryland over the hacker attacks at US political institutions that Washington says are linked to Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to expel US diplomats from Russia in response to the US move.