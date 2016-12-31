Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia above Obama's "childish squabbles" ― Kadyrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 31, 2016, 0:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
US State Department announced on December 29 the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats
1 pages in this article
Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov

© Artem Korotayev/TASS

Read also
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin
Russia’s UN envoy calls US decision to close Russian diplomats’ dachas cynical

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Chechny's head Ramzan Kadyrov has described as dignified the decision not to respond reciprocally to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States.

"The US Administration of Barack Obama has timed for New Year the announcement of the document on deporting diplomats. Washington waited with great hope for the reciprocal response of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But Vladimir Vladimirovich showed that Russia and its leader are above Barack Obama's childish squabbles," Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram account.

The Chechen leader expressed hope that new US authorities will study the current situation "without dark glasses on" and make adequate steps toward normalizing the bilateral relations.

US State Department announced on December 29 the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to respond reciprocally to this and did not order expulsion of US diplomats from Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Barack Obama Vladimir Putin Ramzan Kadyrov
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces assume combat duty in all Arctic garrisons — ministry
2
Moscow to host Palestinian reconciliation talks on January 15
3
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimate
4
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
5
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
6
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
7
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама