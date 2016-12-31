Russia above Obama's "childish squabbles" ― Kadyrov

Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorateWorld January 04, 2:39
MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Chechny's head Ramzan Kadyrov has described as dignified the decision not to respond reciprocally to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States.
"The US Administration of Barack Obama has timed for New Year the announcement of the document on deporting diplomats. Washington waited with great hope for the reciprocal response of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But Vladimir Vladimirovich showed that Russia and its leader are above Barack Obama's childish squabbles," Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram account.
The Chechen leader expressed hope that new US authorities will study the current situation "without dark glasses on" and make adequate steps toward normalizing the bilateral relations.
US State Department announced on December 29 the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to respond reciprocally to this and did not order expulsion of US diplomats from Russia.