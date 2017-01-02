Back to Main page
21 shellings by militants registered in Syria over past 24 hours - reconciliation center

World
January 02, 0:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Another three settlements in Syria’s Latakia have signed truce agreements
© EPA/SANA

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Illegal armed groups shelled Syria’s settlements 21 times over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties said in its bulletin on Sunday.

The shellings were registered in the provinces of Damascus (6), Aleppo (7), Latakia (5), and Hama (3).

In the Hama province, the terrorists have fired mortars and small arms against Suran and Maan and positions of the government troops located to the west from Maan.

The positions of the border troops of the Syrian Arab Republic, the eastern suburb of Barisha, and positions of the Syrian army located to the east from Qensaki have been shelled in the Latakia province.

The groups of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (Jabhat al-Nusra) terrorist organization shelled the Binyamin, Ansari and Leramon quarters, Higma school in the Aleppo city as well as Zara and Shurfa in the Aleppo province from mortars and small arms, according to the reconciliation center.

"The terrorists have also shelled Jaubar, Kepta, Haush Harabu, Haush Nasri and Haush al-Shalaq in the Damascus province," it said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force did not deliver strikes on the opposition’s armed groups, which follow the ceasefire regime and informed the Russian or US reconciliation centers about their location.

Three more settlements join Syria reconciliation process

Another three settlements in Syria’s Latakia have signed truce agreements over the past 24 hours.

The total number of settlements, the leaders of which have signed reconciliation agreements, reaches 1,084.

No truce agreements have been signed with leaders of armed groups over the past 24 hours.

"The negotiations on joining ceasefire regime continued with field commanders of illegal armed groups in Muaddamiyet al-Shikh in the Damascus province, and units of armed opposition in the Aleppo, Homs, Hama and al-Quneitra provinces," the center said.

Two humanitarian events have been also held over the past 24 hours for civilians in the Sheikh Maqsood area in the Aleppo city and in Saasa in the Damascus province.

