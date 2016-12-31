Putin and Rouhani discussed peace process in Syria

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation discussed the agreement on the cease fire in Syria and the launch of negotiations with the Syrian opposition in Astana, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Today Russian President Vladimir Putin has a phone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani. They stressed the importance of the reached agreements on the cessation of hostilities in Syria and the launch of negotiations in Astana," the press service said in a statement.

The two leaders also agreed to continue to coordinate efforts aimed at final settlement of the Syrian crisis.

"The leaders exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year," the statement said.

On December 29, Putin announced that a cease fire agreement was reached in Syria and the republic’s government and the armed opposition were ready to start talks. Three documents were signed. The first one was a cease fire agreement between the Syrian government and the armed opposition. The second document provided for control over observation of the cease fire and the third one was a declaration of the parties’ readiness to start talks on the conflict’s settlement.