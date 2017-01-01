Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Homemade bomb explosion wounds police officer in Italy’s Florence

World
January 01, 15:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The wounded police officer has undergone surgery, however, he still may lose an eye
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. On Sunday, a police officer was wounded as a result of a homemade bomb explosion in the Italian city of Florence, Italy’s ANSA news agency reports.

On Sunday morning, a police patrol discovered a suspicious item not far from the city center in front of a bookstore linked to the CasaPound neo-Fascist movement.

Bomb-disposal experts were trying to defuse the device which is believed to have been a time bomb, when it suddenly exploded.

The wounded police officer has undergone surgery, however, he still may lose an eye. Besides, he has suffered a serious wound to one of his arms.

There have been no reports as to who could have planted the explosive device.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
2
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency
3
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
4
Nationalists stage torchlight march in Kiev to celebrate Stephan Bandera’s birthday
5
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
6
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
7
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
TOP STORIES
Реклама