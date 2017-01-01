Homemade bomb explosion wounds police officer in Italy’s Florence

Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. On Sunday, a police officer was wounded as a result of a homemade bomb explosion in the Italian city of Florence, Italy’s ANSA news agency reports.
On Sunday morning, a police patrol discovered a suspicious item not far from the city center in front of a bookstore linked to the CasaPound neo-Fascist movement.
Bomb-disposal experts were trying to defuse the device which is believed to have been a time bomb, when it suddenly exploded.
The wounded police officer has undergone surgery, however, he still may lose an eye. Besides, he has suffered a serious wound to one of his arms.
There have been no reports as to who could have planted the explosive device.