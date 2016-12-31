UN SC to vote on draft resolution on Syria on Saturday ― Russian diplomatic mission

UNITED NATIONS, December 31. /TASS/. UN Security Council will hold a meeting behind closed doors on Saturday and vote on the draft resolution proposed by Russia in support of ceasefire in Syria, the Russian Permanent Mission to UN said.

"Tomorrow at 11am (7pm Moscow time), closed consultations will be held, followed by voting on Syria," the mission said.

The draft resolution was distributed by the Russian delegation on Thursday evening and officially presented at the UN SC meeting on Friday. The document envisages support for a ceasefire agreement in Syria reached with mediation of Russia and Turkey and stresses "the importance of their full and immediate implementation." The draft resolution also mentions the upcoming talks in Astana between the Syrian government and opposition.

After the meeting behind closed doors on Friday, Russian Ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin told reporters that the discussion was useful and constructive, and that UN SC members "proposed several recommendations on improving the text of the draft." He noted that the Russian delegation is ready to take into account these proposals and will submit the document for voting.

On December 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced reaching agreements on ceasefire in Syria and on readiness of Syrian government and opposition to start peace talks. Three documents were signed: between Syrian government and armed opposition on ceasefire on the territory of Syria; on the package of measures to control the observation of ceasefire; the declaration of readiness for starting peace talks on Syrian settlement.

Syrian Armed Forces announced halting military actions on the whole territory of the country starting from 12am local time (1am Moscow time).