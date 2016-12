Russian diplomat slams French-British draft of UN resolution on Syria as unacceptable

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The draft resolution of the UN Security Council, co-authored by France and Britain, which envisages Syria-related sanctions is strongly unacceptable, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told TASS.

"Their draft resolution envisages sanctions and it is categorically unacceptable to us. We warn them against attempts to fan tensions in the UN Security Council, because nothing will come of it," Ryabkov said.