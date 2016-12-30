Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss compliance with truce in Syria

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, have pointed to the importance of complying with the ceasefire by all opposition groups in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday following telephone conversation between the two ministers.

"The two ministers continued discussing the array of issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the documents signed on December 29 by the Syrian government and opposition brokered by Moscow and Ankara taking into account the talks between the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran on December 20," the ministry said.

"They pointed to the importance of compliance with the cessation of hostilities by all opposition groups and their constructive approaches in light of the upcoming meeting in Astana," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Russia and Turkey act as guarantors of a ceasefire in Syria, which came into force at midnight (01:00 Moscow Time) on December 30. On December 29, the Russian Defense Ministry made public a list of armed opposition groups, which have signed a ceasefire agreement. According to Reuters, one of the groups on the list, Ahrar al-Sham, said it had not signed the cessation of hostilities agreement.