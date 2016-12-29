Russia publishes list of Syrian groups that joined truce as of December 30

Putin abolishes Federal Agency for Special ConstructionRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 16:33
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has made public the list of Syrian groups that have joined the ceasefire as of midnight on December 30, the ministry said on Thursday.
"Three documents have been signed. The first document was signed by the Syrian government and the armed opposition on the cessation of hostilities on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The second document is a package of measures to monitor the ceasefire, while the third one is a statement of readiness to begin peace talks on the Syrian settlement," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said agreements on a ceasefire in Syria and readiness to begin peace talks had been reached.