Identifying victims of Tu-154 plane crash to take around four weeks

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Identification of the remains of those killed in the Tu-154 plane crash will take up to four weeks, First Deputy Russian Health Minister Igor Kagramanyan said at a news conference at TASS.

"We expect that all the necessary procedures will take up to four weeks," the official said, adding that at the moment all relatives of the plane crash victims have furnished their biological material for analysis.

A Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane bound for Syria crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists, servicemen and musicians from the world-renowned Alexandrov ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.

The Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Russian for Fair Aid) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.

The Defense Ministry said that debris from the Tu-154 aircraft was found 1.5 km off the coast of Sochi at a depth of 50-70 meters.