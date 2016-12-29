Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Identifying victims of Tu-154 plane crash to take around four weeks

World
December 29, 13:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW
All relatives of the plane crash victims have furnished their biological material for analysis, according to First Deputy Russian Health Minister Igor Kagramanyan
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Identification of the remains of those killed in the Tu-154 plane crash will take up to four weeks, First Deputy Russian Health Minister Igor Kagramanyan said at a news conference at TASS.

"We expect that all the necessary procedures will take up to four weeks," the official said, adding that at the moment all relatives of the plane crash victims have furnished their biological material for analysis.

Read also
Transport minister says main phase of search operation at Tu-154 crash site is over

A Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane bound for Syria crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers. Among them were journalists, servicemen and musicians from the world-renowned Alexandrov ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.

The Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Russian for Fair Aid) charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, was also on board the flight.

The Defense Ministry said that debris from the Tu-154 aircraft was found 1.5 km off the coast of Sochi at a depth of 50-70 meters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
2
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
3
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
4
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
5
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
6
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
7
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
TOP STORIES
Реклама