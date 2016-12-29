Armenia reports shootout on border with Azerbaijan

Commission considering seven versions of Tu-154 crashWorld December 29, 12:16
BAKU, December 29. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has no information on the armed clashes that have reportedly occurred on the border with Armenia, Defense Ministry Spokesman, Vagif Dargyakhly, told TASS on Thursday.
"There is no official information on the shootout by the border. If it surfaces, the Defense Ministry will circulate a statement through official channels," he said.
Artsrun Oganesyan, an Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesman, wrote on his Facebook page earlier on Thursday that gunfire had been exchanged on the border with Azerbaijan. He noted that it had occurred "on the part of the border southeast of the village Chinari in Armenia’s Tavush province." According to Oganesyan, Azerbaijani troops tried to infiltrate the area, and the Armenian military units engaged the infiltrators.