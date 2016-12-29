Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey seeks to establish truce in Syria before year end

World
December 29, 11:09 UTC+3 ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also noted that all foreign military groups should leave Syria’s territory
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

ANKARA, December 29. /TASS/. Turkey is seeking to establish a ceasefire in Syria before the end of the year, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has said.

Read also
Turkey, Russia agree on Syria ceasefire plan — media

"We are trying to achieve a truce Turkey and Russia are working on before the end of the year, this can happen at any moment," the A Haber TV channel quotes him as saying.

He also noted that all foreign military groups should leave Syria’s territory, including the Hezbollah Shiite movement, whose members are fighting alongside the Syrian troops.

Cavusoglu stressed that peace talks will begin in Astana after the truce in Syria comes into force. However, Turkey has no intention of maintaining a dialogue with Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, he said. "We will not sit down at the negotiating table with Assad in Astana, that’s out of the question," he noted.

According to Cavusoglu, Russia and Turkey will continue working on the ceasefire agreement on Thursday. "We are going to sign an agreement with the Russian Federation, we are also working on the second document," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама