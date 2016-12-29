Turkey seeks to establish truce in Syria before year end

ANKARA, December 29. /TASS/. Turkey is seeking to establish a ceasefire in Syria before the end of the year, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has said.

"We are trying to achieve a truce Turkey and Russia are working on before the end of the year, this can happen at any moment," the A Haber TV channel quotes him as saying.

He also noted that all foreign military groups should leave Syria’s territory, including the Hezbollah Shiite movement, whose members are fighting alongside the Syrian troops.

Cavusoglu stressed that peace talks will begin in Astana after the truce in Syria comes into force. However, Turkey has no intention of maintaining a dialogue with Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, he said. "We will not sit down at the negotiating table with Assad in Astana, that’s out of the question," he noted.

According to Cavusoglu, Russia and Turkey will continue working on the ceasefire agreement on Thursday. "We are going to sign an agreement with the Russian Federation, we are also working on the second document," he said.