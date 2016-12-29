Third flight data recorder of Tu-154 plane destroyed — source

Third flight data recorder of Tu-154 plane destroyed — sourceWorld December 29, 8:51
Major search effort in Black Sea waters after Tu-154 crash completed — sourceWorld December 29, 8:17
UNSC may consider draft resolution on sanctions against Syria this week ― sourceWorld December 29, 7:24
Syrian children return from Russia after receiving medical treatment for serious illnessesWorld December 29, 6:33
Charlie Hebdo cartoons have nothing to do with freedom of speech ― KadyrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 5:02
Right Sector hampers Odessa residents from paying tribute to Russian Tu-154 victimsWorld December 29, 3:48
Poland’s Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over Smolensk plane crashRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 3:31
Russian lawmaker says Charlie Hebdo's caricature on Tu-154 crash is extremismRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 2:47
Russian Defense Ministry comments on Charlie Hebdo's caricatures of Tu-154 crashRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 1:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The third flight data recorder that was in the tail section of the Tu-154 plane has been destroyed, a law enforcement source told TASS on Thursday.
"A tape has been found from the third black box and this shows that it was destroyed," the source said.
The condition of two flight data recorders - the cockpit voice recorder and the main one (that records parametric data) is satisfactory. "Their decoding is taking place in Moscow," the source said.