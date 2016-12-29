Third flight data recorder of Tu-154 plane destroyed — source

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The third flight data recorder that was in the tail section of the Tu-154 plane has been destroyed, a law enforcement source told TASS on Thursday.

"A tape has been found from the third black box and this shows that it was destroyed," the source said.

The condition of two flight data recorders - the cockpit voice recorder and the main one (that records parametric data) is satisfactory. "Their decoding is taking place in Moscow," the source said.