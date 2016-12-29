Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Third flight data recorder of Tu-154 plane destroyed — source

World
December 29, 8:51 UTC+3
The condition of two flight data recorders - the cockpit voice recorder and the main one (that records parametric data) is satisfactory
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/TASS

Read also
Major search effort in Black Sea waters after Tu-154 crash completed — source

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The third flight data recorder that was in the tail section of the Tu-154 plane has been destroyed, a law enforcement source told TASS on Thursday.

"A tape has been found from the third black box and this shows that it was destroyed," the source said.

The condition of two flight data recorders - the cockpit voice recorder and the main one (that records parametric data) is satisfactory. "Their decoding is taking place in Moscow," the source said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама