UNSC may consider draft resolution on sanctions against Syria this week ― source

UNSC may consider draft resolution on sanctions against Syria this week ― sourceWorld December 29, 7:24
Syrian children return from Russia after receiving medical treatment for serious illnessesWorld December 29, 6:33
Charlie Hebdo cartoons have nothing to do with freedom of speech ― KadyrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 5:02
Right Sector hampers Odessa residents from paying tribute to Russian Tu-154 victimsWorld December 29, 3:48
Poland’s Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over Smolensk plane crashRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 3:31
Russian lawmaker says Charlie Hebdo's caricature on Tu-154 crash is extremismRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 2:47
Russian Defense Ministry comments on Charlie Hebdo's caricatures of Tu-154 crashRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 29, 1:27
Russian reconciliation center in Syria reports 30 ceasefire violations by militantsWorld December 29, 0:56
Russian transport minister to talk about situation around Tu-154 crashWorld December 29, 0:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, December 29. /TASS/. Voting on the draft resolution submitted to UN Security Council by UK and France that envisages sanctions against Syria may take place until the end of this week, a diplomat from one of Western UNSC member countries told TASS on Thursday.
"The UK-French draft (resolution) has been distributed among UNSC member countries' delegations. It is not ready for voting yet. There is a possibility that voting may take place this week, but it is also possible to happen next year," the diplomat said.
The draft resolution envisages a ban on delivering any types of helicopters to Syria's government or army. The basis for such measures is the report of UN and OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) that says that Damascus is responsible for three chemical attacks when containers with clorine were allegedly thrown from military helicopters.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday that the draft resolution prepared by London and Paris is unacceptable, and its aim is to exert political pressure on Damascus. Ryabkov warned European partners from "attempts to once again fan tensions at UNSC, to once again make the political situation tense." "Nothing will come out of this," he added.