Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UNSC may consider draft resolution on sanctions against Syria this week ― source

World
December 29, 7:24 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
The draft resolution envisages a ban on delivering any types of helicopters to Syria's government or army
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JASON SZENES

Read also
Russian diplomat slams French-British draft of UN resolution on Syria as unacceptable

UNITED NATIONS, December 29. /TASS/. Voting on the draft resolution submitted to UN Security Council by UK and France that envisages sanctions against Syria may take place until the end of this week, a diplomat from one of Western UNSC member countries told TASS on Thursday.

"The UK-French draft (resolution) has been distributed among UNSC member countries' delegations. It is not ready for voting yet. There is a possibility that voting may take place this week, but it is also possible to happen next year," the diplomat said.

The draft resolution envisages a ban on delivering any types of helicopters to Syria's government or army. The basis for such measures is the report of UN and OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) that says that Damascus is responsible for three chemical attacks when containers with clorine were allegedly thrown from military helicopters.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday that the draft resolution prepared by London and Paris is unacceptable, and its aim is to exert political pressure on Damascus. Ryabkov warned European partners from "attempts to once again fan tensions at UNSC, to once again make the political situation tense." "Nothing will come out of this," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
United Nations Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама