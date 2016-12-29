UNSC may consider draft resolution on sanctions against Syria this week ― source

UNITED NATIONS, December 29. /TASS/. Voting on the draft resolution submitted to UN Security Council by UK and France that envisages sanctions against Syria may take place until the end of this week, a diplomat from one of Western UNSC member countries told TASS on Thursday.

"The UK-French draft (resolution) has been distributed among UNSC member countries' delegations. It is not ready for voting yet. There is a possibility that voting may take place this week, but it is also possible to happen next year," the diplomat said.

The draft resolution envisages a ban on delivering any types of helicopters to Syria's government or army. The basis for such measures is the report of UN and OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) that says that Damascus is responsible for three chemical attacks when containers with clorine were allegedly thrown from military helicopters.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday that the draft resolution prepared by London and Paris is unacceptable, and its aim is to exert political pressure on Damascus. Ryabkov warned European partners from "attempts to once again fan tensions at UNSC, to once again make the political situation tense." "Nothing will come out of this," he added.