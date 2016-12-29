Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian transport minister to talk about situation around Tu-154 crash

World
December 29, 0:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane crashed on December 25 killing 92 people onboard
1 pages in this article
Rescuers during the search and rescue operation at the crash site of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea

Rescuers during the search and rescue operation at the crash site of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea

© Artur Lebedev/TASS

Read also
Data retrieval from second Tu-154 black box is in progress — source

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov, who heads the commission on investigating the Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 crash, will tell about the search and rescue operation and assistance provided to the relatives of those who were onboard. Sokolov’s press conference will be held at TASS. Among other participants in the press conference will be representatives of agencies ― members of the commission, including the defense ministry and Rostrud (Federal Labor and Employment Service of Russia).

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane crashed on December 25 killing 92 people onboard. The plane was en route from the Chkalovsky airport to the Hmeymim airbase in Syria with a stop for refueling in Sochi. The plane crashed two minutes after taking off from the Sochi airport at 5.25am.

Among those onboard the crashed plane were servicemen; journalists from Channel One, Zvezda TV channel and NTV; head of the "Fair Help" charity fund Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr Liza; and members of the famous Alexandrov Ensemble, who were going to Syria to congratulate Russian servicemen at the Hmeymim airbase with New Year.

There are now four main theories about the causes of the crash. On December 26, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the four main possible causes of the Tu-154 crash ― foreign objects in the engine, low quality fuel, pilot’s mistake and technical fault.

The search operation for plane’s fragments continues at the crash site. Over 3,600 people and over 500 units of equipment are taking part in the operation.

Read also
Several thousand personnel involved in search operation at Tu-154 crash site

The three black boxes of the Tu-154 have been found. Two of them were already delivered to Moscow and are currently being deciphered, a source in security agencies told TASS earlier. Divers retrieved 18 bodies, which will be taken to Moscow for identification.

The family of each servicemen that died in the Tu-154 crash will receive a compensation ― over 5.8 billion rubles in total.

The government commission on investigating the crash includes representatives of the Transport Ministry, Federal Air Transport Agency, Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, Federal Labor and Employment Service, Healthcare Ministry, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The tragic death of passengers and crew of the aircraft led to a wave of condolences in Russia and abroad. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday, December 26, as the day of mourning.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Aviation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
5
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама