Russian combat engineers find US, German-made ammunition in Aleppo

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian combat engineers have found ammunition made in the United States, Germany and Bulgaria during their mine clearance operation in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Commander of Russia’s International Mine Action Center Ivan Gromov said on Wednesday.

"Ammunition and large-caliber small arms together with rockets for Grad multiple launch rocket systems are represented there. The shells were produced in Germany, the United States and Bulgaria," he said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel.