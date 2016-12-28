Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian combat engineers find US, German-made ammunition in Aleppo

World
December 28, 11:32 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian combat engineers have found ammunition made in the United States, Germany and Bulgaria during their mine clearance operation in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Commander of Russia’s International Mine Action Center Ivan Gromov said on Wednesday.

"Ammunition and large-caliber small arms together with rockets for Grad multiple launch rocket systems are represented there. The shells were produced in Germany, the United States and Bulgaria," he said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Another flight recorder of Tu-154 recovered from seabed near Sochi
4
ROC needs best sport law experts to contest claims against Russian sport
5
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
6
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
7
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
TOP STORIES
Реклама