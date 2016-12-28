Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Washington has no objections to Turkish-Russian talks on Syria

World
December 28, 9:39 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
"We’re not against any effort to coordinate more closely on the multiple conflicts taking place in Syria," a US Department of State spokesman said
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, December 28. /TASS/. The United States has no objections against Turkish-Russian talks on Syrian reconciliation, a US Department of State spokesman said.

Read also
Lavrov says Russia-Iran-Turkey format most effective for settling Syrian crisis

"We’re not against any effort to coordinate more closely on the multiple conflicts taking place in Syria," Mark Toner said.

"We talk frequently with the Turks. We talk frequently with the Russians. We’ve also long said that in order to reach some kind of resolution to the conflict in Syria, all the stakeholders need to agree and need to talk to each other. So the fact that Turkey and Russia are holding these kinds of talks is not necessarily something we would disapprove of," he continued.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that top diplomats of Russia and Turkey discussed preparations for the meeting of the Syrian government and the opposition in Astana, Kazakhstan. The US was not invited, Toner said.

The meeting is scheduled for late January. The reconciliation effort will then continue in Geneva, where UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura plans to relaunch another round of negotiations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russian sappers demine nearly 1,000 hectares in east Aleppo
3
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
4
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
5
Russian military has proof of war crimes committed by terrorists in Aleppo
6
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
7
Foreign Ministry: US had to admit failure of attempts to isolate Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама