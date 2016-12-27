Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Divers recover second engine of crashed Tu-154 — source

World
December 27, 20:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The engine is in good condition but has been slightly damaged, according to a source in the search operation headquarters
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Divers have recovered the second engine of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane crashed into the Black Sea, a source in the search operation headquarters told TASS.

"The second engine has been retrieved. It has been slightly damaged but it appears to be in good condition," the source said.

Meanwhile, rescue workers form the Republic of Abkhazia continue to search for the crashed plane’s fragments, Abkhazia’s First Deputy Emergencies Minister Tigran Delibaltyan told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned

"We have been scouring the coastline and searching the water area using motor boats but the search produced no results so we decided to use helicopters on Wednesday," he said.

According to Delibaltyan, the rescue workers plan to use a Mil Mi-2 civil helicopter and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter of the Defense Ministry.

Abkhazia has been taking part in the search operation form the beginning since it was assumed that some of the victims’ bodies and fragments of the plane could have been carried beyond Russia’s borders by the stream.

The plane crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers that lost their lives in the plane disaster. Among those on the fatal flight were members of the world-renowned Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian Armed Forces, charity activist, Elizaveta Glinka, better known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, as well as military servicemen and nine reporters. The Alexandrov Ensemble was on its way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
4
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
5
Hollywood star Mickey Rourke may hold boxing bout in Russia next year
6
Iran ready to consider Russia's request for using Hamadan military base
7
Russian diplomat says foreign advisers to Syrian opposition no surprise
TOP STORIES
Реклама