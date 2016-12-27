Divers discover part of second engine of crashed Tu-154 — source

New dangerous HIV strain penetrating RussiaSociety & Culture December 27, 18:41
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Divers have found a part of the second engine and the tailplane of the crashed Tu-154, a source in the search operation headquarters told TASS.
"A part of the second engine and the tailplane have been found on the seabed, they are soon to be retrieved from the sea," the source said.
On Tuesday, a total of 20 fragments of the crashed plane, including parts of engines and a wing as well as chassis, have been discovered. One of the flight data recorders has been retrieved and delivered to Moscow for deciphering.
The Tu-154 plane crashed in the early morning hours of December 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers that lost their lives in the plane disaster. Among those on the fatal flight was charity activist Elizaveta Glinka, better known as Dr. Liza, as well as military servicemen and nine reporters. The plane was also carrying nearly three dozen members of the world-renowned Alexandrov Ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian Armed Forces. The ensemble was on its way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.