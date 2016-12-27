Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow court recognizes 2014 events in Ukraine as state coup

World
December 27, 14:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The court stressed that it’s the duty of the Russian judicial system to assess the events in Ukraine
1 pages in this article
© Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky Court on Tuesday satisfied a claim filed by former Ukrainian MP Vladimir Oleinik on recognizing the February 2014 events in Ukraine as a state coup, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Read also
Former chief of Yanukovich’s staff names three main masterminds of Maidan coup

"This circumstance has been convincingly proved by numerous facts of evidence collected by the court. These facts reflect the blatant violations of the law in Ukraine leading to a coup d’etat," the judgment reads.

The court stressed that it’s the duty of the Russian judicial system to assess the events in Ukraine. "Under the preamble of the Constitution, the multiethnic people of Russia are meant to establish peace and unity… There are unique relations between the Russian and Ukrainian people and that’s why the Russian court has to give a legal assessment to the events in Ukraine," the judge said.

The Russian court also said one of the important factors was the participation of armed nationalist organizations in the regime change in Ukraine. "There are extremist groups in Ukraine that are part of the power and persecute people based on the principle of social and ideological hatred," the court ruling said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
3
Source says no signs of explosion, fire on board crashed TU-154 detected
4
Moscow court recognizes 2014 events in Ukraine as state coup
5
Kremlin would only welcome Kissinger’s role in Russia-US discussions
6
Putin gives start to gas supplies to Crimea from continental Russia
7
Minister says Russian aerospace group in Syria is evidence of higher level of training
TOP STORIES
Реклама