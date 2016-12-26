Two settlements in Syria join ceasefire regime ― Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Two new ceasefire agreements were made in Syria over the last 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its daily news bulletin published on the Russian Defense Ministry's official website on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, two agreements were signed with settlements in the provinces of Latakia and Homs on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities. The number of settlements that joined the reconciliation process has increased to 1,077," the bulletin said.

Talks on joining the ceasefire regime continued with field commanders of armed groups in the settlement of Muaddamiyet al-Shih in the Damascus province and several units of the armed opposition in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Quneitra. "The number of armed groups that declared their adherence and observation of the reconciliation regime has not changed ― 94," the Russian center added.

Shellings by armed groups

Twenty-eight shellings by armed groups in Syria's provinces of Damascus (16), Aleppo (8), Hama (2) and Daraa (2) were registered over the last 24 hours, the Russian reconciliation center said.

"In the province of Damascus, groups affiliating themselves with the opposition to the Jaysh al-Islam grouping, shelled from mortars and firearms the settlements of Jaubar, Mazrad Maahmud, Kabun, Buzayna, Douma and Huash al-Fara, Ibn al-Waleed hospital, al-Wafidin camp, a farm and a motorway near the settlement of Harasta," the bulletin said.

Armed units of the Ahrar al-Sham group shelled from firearms the neighborhoods of Leramon and Hayy al-Antari in the city of Aleppo. Groups of the terrorist organization Jebhat Fath al-Sham (Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) used multiple rocket launcher systems, mortars and firearms to shell the settlement of Shurfa, neighborhoods of Ashrafiya, ‘1070’, Dahiya al-Asad, Jamaiya Fath in the province of Aleppo and the Higma school in the city of Aleppo.

"In the province of Damascus, terrorists shelled the settlements of Haush al-Faddaliya, Jaubar, Kepta, Kabun, Haush al-Shalaq and Haush Nasri," the bulletin said. "In the province of Daraa, terrorists shelled the settlements of Hirbat al-Gazala and Shaikh Miskin; in the province of Hama ― settlements of Maharda and Hama," the bulletin added.

Russian Aerospace Defense Forces and Syrian Air Force did not deliver airstrikes at armed opposition groups that announced joining the ceasefire regime and informed the Russian or US reconciliation centers about their locations, the Russian reconciliation center said.

Humanitarian aid

The bulletin says that one humanitarian aid was held over the last 24 hours in the neighborhood of Benezid in the city of Aleppo at a temporary accommodation center for people who left the city’s eastern neighborhoods. They received around two tonnes of humanitarian aid. Hot meal and necessities distribution outlets continue to operate for Aleppo residents that left the eastern parts of the city.