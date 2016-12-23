Victory in Aleppo opens door for political work in Syria ― Assad

Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in DonbassWorld December 24, 13:43
Two militants killed in Dagestan — sourceSociety & Culture December 24, 8:56
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehiclesMilitary & Defense December 24, 8:09
Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in ChisinauRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 6:15
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmakerMilitary & Defense December 24, 5:23
Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 4:28
Russian aviation specialists may inspect Egyptian airports in first half of 2017Business & Economy December 24, 3:53
LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact lineWorld December 24, 3:18
Moldovan president to visit Moscow after New Year holidays ― Russian ambassadorWorld December 24, 2:18
BEIRUT, December 23. /TASS/. The liberation of Aleppo "has opened the door for political work in Syria," Syrian President Bashar Assad said in a telephone conversation with his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday,
SANA news agency reported that Assad thanked Putin for the efforts that Russia had made to liberate the city of Aleppo. This success "will encourage many, who earlier hampered the political settlement in Syria, to join the process and work on national reconciliation," the Syrian president said.
The Kremlin press service earlier reported Putin held a telephone conversation with Assad and congratulated him on the end of the operation on liberating Aleppo from militants.