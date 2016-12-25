Ten bodies recovered from Tu-154 plane crash site near Sochi — source

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The bodies of ten people who died in the crash of the Tu-154 plane of the Defense Ministry in the Black Sea near Sochi have been found, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The search operation is continuing. At the moment 10 dead people have been found," the source said.

According to the latest information from Russia's Defense Ministry, there were 92 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 8 crew members and 84 passengers.