Prime Minister vows Russia will thoroughly investigate Tu-154 plane crash

World
December 25, 13:41 UTC+3
The Prime Minister has also offered condolences to the victims’ families
1 pages in this article
© Dmitriy Astakhov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia will thoroughly investigate all the circumstances surrounding the Tu-154 plane crash in the Black Sea near Sochi, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"This awful tragedy has claimed the lives of people who were energetic and had plans. Among those killed are journalists, servicemen and musicians of the renowned Alexandrov ensemble. They flew to Syria on a very benevolent and peaceful mission," Medvedev said.

"The circumstances of the incident will be thoroughly investigated, and everyone affected by this tragedy will receive the necessary assistance," the press service of the cabinet of ministers quoted Medvedev as saying.

Medvedev also offered condolences to the victims’ families.

"It is impossible to come to terms with this painful loss, it is irreparable. Today millions of people share this great grief," Medvedev stated.

 

