Seven bodies of Tu-154 plane crash victims found near Sochi — source

World
December 25, 13:08 UTC+3
The latest data from Russia's Defense Ministry suggests 92 people were on board the plane
© Artur Lebedev/ТАSS

Read also
Defense ministry says no survivors in Tu-154 plane crash in Black sea

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The bodies of seven people killed in the crash of the Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea near Sochi have been found, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The bodies of seven people have been discovered," the source said.

The Defense Ministry earlier said that four bodies of the victims had been found. The latest data from Russia's Defense Ministry suggests 92 people were on board the plane - 8 crew members and 84 passengers.

