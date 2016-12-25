Seven bodies of Tu-154 plane crash victims found near Sochi — source

All possible causes of Tu-154 crash being considered by Russian investigatorsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 25, 19:58
Bodies of Tu-154 crash victims to be identified in MoscowWorld December 25, 17:48
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'Russian Politics & Diplomacy December 25, 17:45
Patriarch Kirill offers condolences over Tu-154 crash in Black SeaSociety & Culture December 25, 17:18
Ukrainians bringing flowers to Russian embassy in memory of those killed in Tu-154 crashWorld December 25, 16:22
Defense ministry increasing search and rescue group in area of Tu-154 crash siteMilitary & Defense December 25, 15:42
World leaders react to Tu-154 plane crash off Sochi coastWorld December 25, 15:35
Expert says Tu-154 wreckage may be recovered from Black Sea in week's timeWorld December 25, 15:17
Children’s doctors send condolences to Dr. Liza's family after Tu-154 plane crashSociety & Culture December 25, 15:00
MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The bodies of seven people killed in the crash of the Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea near Sochi have been found, a law enforcement source told TASS.
"The bodies of seven people have been discovered," the source said.
The Defense Ministry earlier said that four bodies of the victims had been found. The latest data from Russia's Defense Ministry suggests 92 people were on board the plane - 8 crew members and 84 passengers.