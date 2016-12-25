Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Source: Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry falls in Black Sea

World
December 25, 9:01 updated at: December 25, 9:09 UTC+3
Debris of chassis of Tu-154 plane found some 1.5 km from Black Sea shore in Soch
1 pages in this article
© EPA PHOTO EPA SERGEI ILNITSKY, archive

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry has fallen in the Black Sea, a source in the regional law enforcement services told TASS.

Read also
Tu-154 aircraft of Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after takeoff in Sochi

"According to preliminary data, it fell in the Black Sea," the source said.

The source also said that debris and chassis of the Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry have been found some 6 kilometers from the Black Sea coast.

"The parts of the plane and undercarriage, and also an oily spot have been found some six kilometers from the coast," the source said.

The Defense Ministry said the plane disappeared from radars at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT) shortly after taking off from Sochi. There are 91 people onboard the plane, including 83 passengers. Among them are Russian servicemen who flew to congratulate with the New Year the air group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, musicians of the famed army choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble, and nine representatives of Russian mass media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the situation with the missing Tu-154 plane. He receives information from emergencies services on the search effort.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
2
Tu-154 aircraft of Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after takeoff in Sochi
3
Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense Ministry
4
Defense Ministry: musicians of Russian army choir, reporters onboard missing Tu-154 plane
5
Russia opens criminal investigation into crash of Tu-154 plane
6
Nearly 70 musicians of famed Russian army choir were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane - source
7
Putin receives info on Tu-154 crash, new details - Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Реклама