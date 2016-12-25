Back to Main page
Tu-154 aircraft of Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after takeoff in Sochi

World
December 25, 7:31 updated at: December 25, 7:53 UTC+3
Approximately 100 people were on board of the aircraft
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A Tu-154 aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after the takeoff from Sochi, regional emergency services told TASS on Sunday.

"Tu-154 [aircraft] of the Defense Ministry departed from Sochi and disappeared from radars after some time. Its search is currently organized," the source said.

Approximately 100 people were on board of the aircraft, the source said. "The exact number to be determined," the source added.

Aircraft was en route to Syria’s Latakia, a source in regional emergency services told TASS on Sunday.

"The aircraft departed to Latakia and then disappeared from radars. According to preliminary data, about 100 people were on board," the source said.

According to certain data, these are musicians and mass media representatives. TASS has no official confirmation of this information.

Musicians of Alexandrov Ensemble on board of disappeared aircraft - source.

TOP STORIES
