Putin gets info from emergencies services on search effort for missing Tu-154 plane

Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash siteMilitary & Defense December 25, 11:34
Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense MinistryWorld December 25, 10:22
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 planeWorld December 25, 10:21
Putin receives info on Tu-154 crash, new details - KremlinWorld December 25, 10:07
Nearly 70 musicians of famed Russian army choir were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane - sourceWorld December 25, 10:00
Source: Tu-154 plane of Russia’s Defense Ministry falls in Black SeaWorld December 25, 9:01
Putin gets info from emergencies services on search effort for missing Tu-154 planeWorld December 25, 8:40
Tu-154 aircraft of Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after takeoff in SochiWorld December 25, 7:31
Unknown persons attempted to force Crimean museum’s founder to move collection to UkraineWorld December 25, 2:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed that Tu-154 plane disappeared from radars after taking off from Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
"The president has been informed that the plane disappeared from radars," Peskov said. "Putin gets information from emergencies services conducting the search effort," he added.