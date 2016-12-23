Interior minister says terrorist threat still high for Germany

BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. The terrorist threat is still high for Germany even after the neutralization of the Berlin terrorist, Anis Amri, who was shot dead in Milan overnight to Friday, German Interior Minister Thomas De Maiziere said.

"It [the terrorist threat] is still high. Security services are staying on the alert," he said, adding that Amri’s neutralization changes the situation.

Having thanked Italian partners for the neutralization of the suspect in the Berlin terrorist attack, the German minister said that a team of investigators would be sent to Milan. "Investigation will be continued," he said.

Amri was shot dead in Milan by a police patrol overnight to Friday. His identity was confirmed by Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti.

The terrorist attack was committed in Berlin in the evening on December 19 when supposedly Amri hurtled into a Christmas market. Twelve people were killed, 48 more were injured and taken to hospital. The terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack. According to media reports, after the Berlin truck attack Amri left Germany and headed to Italy via France.