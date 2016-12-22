Ukrainian military ready to cease fire in Donbass starting from December 24

The Range – a new film by Anton Lange presented on Eto Kavkaz portalAgency news December 22, 16:54
KIEV, December 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is ready to implement the decision made by the Contact Group on the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine and cease fire starting from December 24, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Alexander Motuzyanik said at a briefing on Thursday.
"Ukraine’s armed forces are ready to implement the Contact Group’s decision," Motuzyanik said referring to the group’s decision to declare a ceasefire starting from midnight December 24.
On Wednesday, the Contact Group on the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine agreed to introduce a ceasefire in Donbass starting from midnight December 24. This is going to be the tenth attempt to a declare a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire in the region since the conflict broke out.
Russia’s Envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said there was little progress in the security sphere since no effective political steps had been taken so far. He once again emphasized the need to solve security issues and political problems simultaneously.