Russian, US defense officials discuss efficient cooperation in East Aleppo evacuation

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian and US defense officials noted via video conference the efficient cooperation of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces and US-led coalition’s Air Forces in Syria aimed at preventing air incidents when civilians and militants were leaving east Aleppo by the established corridors, Russian Defense Ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"On December 21, via a regular video conference experts of Russian and US defense agencies discussed implementation of the memorandum of understanding on air safety aimed at minimizing the risks of in-flight incidents among coalition and Russian warplanes operating in Syria," the statement said. They "noted effectiveness of cooperation of Russian Aerospace Defense Force and the US-led coalition’s Air Forces so as to avoid incidents while fulfilling the tasks of civilians and militants’ evacuation from eastern Aleppo along agreed corridors."

The experts exchanged views on the developments related to implementation of the memorandum of understanding since the last video conference (on November 3, 2016) was held. The Russian and US defense officials confirmed effectiveness of the air safety mechanism and stated that no incidents had taken place in the Syrian air space.

The Russian and US defense officials said that "accumulated experiences should be taken into account in the further work with US new Administration as well as in the transitional period." Also, they discussed a list of possible supplements to the memorandum of understanding, the Russian Defense Ministry said.