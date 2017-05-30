China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures

A Chinese girl plays with a mask at Houhai Lake during the Duanwu Festival public holiday, known as the Dragon Boat Festival in Beijing, China, 30 May 2017. Chinese people celebrate the three-day holiday for the Dragon Boat festival or Duanwu Festival which falls on 30 May 2017, the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar in honor of Qu Yuan, an ancient Chinese poet and statesman during the Warring State of the Zhou dynasty.

© EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG