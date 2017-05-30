China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures

China's Dragon Boat festival in picturesWorld May 30, 18:39
The Duanwu Festival, also known as the Dragon Boat Festival, is a traditional holiday originating in China. The festival falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and is marked by eating rice dumplings and racing dragon boats. Rowers show off their months of rigorous practice in festive races off the shores of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Malaysia and Singapore. The festival is meant to mark the summer solstice, ushering in a new season of health and well-being.