Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Assange's extradition hearing to be held in February 2020

World
June 14, 15:06 UTC+3 LONDON

On May 1, Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his British bail conditions

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

LONDON, June 14. /TASS/. A five-day hearing of the US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be held after February 24, 2020, TASS reports the judge said that during the procedural hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where the extradition request is being considered.

Assange’s lawyers agreed with the dates proposed by the British prosecution, claiming that the US is demanding his extradition on the accusations relating to "one of the largest compromises of confidential information in the history of the United States." The WikiLeaks founder himself appeared in the court via video link denied the accusations of conspiring to steal and reveal confidential information, stored on the computers belonging to the US government.

Read also
Julian Assange

Ecuador sure UK won’t extradite WikiLeaks founder to state where he may face death penalty

It was also announced that before the main hearing scheduled to last for five days the court will hold two procedural hearings in October and December.

The third hearing of the court that lasted ten minutes was again organized in the small court’s chamber, which could seat only 16 reporters. Assange’s supporters gathered around the closed doors and was shouting in protest against the decision that the majority of them were not allowed in. A few dozen of people are also chanting in support of the WikiLeaks founder, staging a protest in front of the court.

Assange founded the WikiLeaks portal in 2006 to publish classified information about the activities of a number of governments, including that of the United States. After harassment and rape charges had been brought against him in Sweden in 2012 by two women, Assange sought refuge in London's Ecuadorian Embassy to escape extradition to the US, where he uninterruptedly spent almost seven years. In April, the authorities of Ecuador withdrew his asylum, London’s Metropolitan Police immediately arrested him for failing to appear in court under the 2012 warrant, as well as in accordance with the extradition request sent by Washington to the British authorities in 2018.

On May 1, Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his British bail conditions.

On May 23, the US Department of Justice unsealed 17 charges against the WikiLeaks founder, which became the basis for issuing the extradition request to London. The charges "relate to disclosures of war crimes and human rights abuses by the US government", the WikiLeaks website informs. Assange may face up to 175 years behind bars.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Julian Assange
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
2
Lightning knocked out autopilot of SSJ-100 that exploded at Sheremetyevo, says watchdog
3
Putin approves supporting Rosneft's gas projects in Venezuela
4
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
5
Putin lauds outcome of Syria’s terror fight as joint triumph of Russia, Turkey and Iran
6
Russia appreciates French Senate’s efforts to improve relations, senator says
7
Haier ranks among BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT